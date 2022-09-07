Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Kerala Tourism’s Onam fest

Thiruvananthapuram, September 7, 2022

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the week-long Onam celebrations, setting the stage for presenting before a wider audience a variety of classical, folk, ethnic and popular art forms in multiple venues in the state capital and districts across the state in the next seven days.

Opening the state-wide celebrations organised by the Kerala Tourism Department at Nishagandhi, Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds here, he described Onam as an enduring symbol of hope, resilience and resurgence which has an added significance this time as humanity is recovering from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19.

“Onam this time comes with promise and hope. In the last two years, humanity had passed through an unprecedented situation that curbed festivals and get-togethers. As the pandemic is receding, the festive spirit and the happiness that get-togethers bring are back in our lives. However, COVID has not completely vanished, and we have to continue our vigil against its return and spread,” Vijayan added.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who presided over the function, said Onam spreads the message of equality, which has a great relevance in this era.

Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty, in his welcome address, said post-COVID, people have swiftly embraced the real spirit of Onam with overwhelming enthusiasm.

Kerala Ministers G R Anil and Antony Raju and MPs Shashi Tharoor and A A Rahim were amongst those present.