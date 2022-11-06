Oommen Chandy leaves for Germany for treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, November 6, 2022

Senior Congress leader and two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy left this morning for Germany for medical treatment.

He left via Qatar and will be undergoing treatment at the prestigious Charite Medical University, Berlin which is one of the largest medical universities in Europe.

He is accompanied by his son and Congress leader Chandy Oommen and daughter Maria Oommen. Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Benny Behanan is also accompanying the former Chief Minister.

Doctors will conduct a detailed medical investigation on Chandy and will decide whether he requires a surgery. Sources in the Congress party of Kerala told IANS that if doctors suggest surgery, the senior leader will come back only after the procedure.

He has been having a vocal cord issue and his voice has been deteriorating for the past several months. He has undergone treatment in the United States and Germany and has been taking treatment in Kerala also.

Chandy, one of the most popular politicians of Kerala, is representing the Puthupally assembly constituency since the past five decades. On his 79th birthday celebrated at the Aluva Government guest house on October 31, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reached personally and felicitated his political arch rival.

IANS