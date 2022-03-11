One pilot killed, another hurt as Army helicopter crashes in J&K

Srinagar, March 11, 2022

An army helicopter crashed in the border area of Gurez in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, leaving one pilot dead and the other injured.

The helicopter had gone to airlift a sick Border Security Force (BSF) trooper, but it crashed in the Gujran Nallah in Gurez tehsil before it could land.

Officials said one pilot has been killed while the other was injured in the crash. The injured pilot has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Air reconnaissance teams and rescue teams on foot were despatched immediately after the news about the crash was received.

The cause of the crash is not known yet. According to an official, the chopper was about to land, but drifted away because of adverse weather conditions.

IANS