One killed in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains

Thiruvananthapuram, August 1, 2022

One person died and another was injured after being swept away in a flash flood at a popular tourist attraction -- Kumbhavurutty Falls -- in Kollam district of Kerala due to heavy rainfall in the surrounding forest area on Sunday.

Both persons hailed from Tamil Nadu. The deceased has been identified as Kumaran from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The other person, Kishore from Erode in Tamil Nadu, was critically injured in the same incident and has been admitted to a local hospital.

The incident was reported even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains in several districts of Kerala since July 31.

The incident took place at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kerala Forest Department is trying to rescue five tourists, who are stuck on the other side of the waterfall.

The Forest officials said that a landslip in the deep forests could be the reason for the sudden gushing of waters into the waterfall.

Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the interior areas of Kerala, especially in southern districts of the state.

In Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, heavy rains have led to an increase in water levels at the Meenmutti waterfalls.

Several tourists are feared trapped and Forest and Fire officials, police and the disaster response teams have started rescue operations.

Heavy rains are expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts and a yellow alert has been issued.

IANS