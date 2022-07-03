One dead, 17 others injured in accident in Nilgiris

Chennai, July 3, 2022

An IT professional Muthumari, 29, was killed and 17 others of a private company were seriously injured when a tourist van carrying them to Masinagudi in Nilgiris fell off Kalhatti Ghat Road on Sunday morning.

The tourists were on a holiday to the hill station.

Two persons working with the resort, W. Vinod Kumar, 25, from Chennai and G. Joseph, 26, from Coimbatore were arrested for misguiding the van driver.

Police told media persons that people from outside are not allowed to descend the Kalhatti Ghat Road due to the sharp gradients that have caused major accidents in the past. The van was guided by Vinod and Joseph who were on a motorcycle. According to the police charge sheet, they made a detour and went past the police check post at Thalakunda junction.

Police stationed at the junction divert vehicles from descending the ghat towards Masanagudi and Gudalur.

Vinod Kumar, Joseph, and the driver of the van have been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving in public place), 337, and 338 (causing hurt to persons by doing harsh or rash or negligent acts endangering human life) and 304 A (rash or negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

IANS