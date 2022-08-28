Noida twin towers demolished for violation of regulations

Noida, August 28, 2022

The illegal twin residential towers of Noida were demolished on Sunday in a nine-second procedure.

The tallest towers to be demolished in the country -- Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) -- were part of the Emerald Court residential project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

Demolished via a "controlled implosion", a lot of preparation had been done to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings.

The residents of the adjacent buildings were moved to safer places. The airspace was closed for about 30 minutes and surface traffic was also diverted.