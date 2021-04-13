Noida International Airport begins pre-qualification process for airport development and construction tender

New Delhi, April 13, 2021

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), which has been granted the right to develop, operate and maintain the Noida International Airport (NIA) on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis, has begun the pre-qualification process for airport development and construction tender.

A press release from YIAPL said the company is undertaking the engineering, procurement, and construction of NIA Phase- 1 (12 million passengers per annum capacity) under various packages pursuant to a two-stage international competitive e-tender process.

According to it, YIAPL is inviting responses to its e-Request for Qualification (e-RFQ) from financially sound, experienced, and reputed contractors to short-list the tenderers for award of engineering, procurement, and construction of terminal and associated works (Package- 1), and airside, landside, and associated works (Package- 2), in accordance with terms and conditions of the e-RFQ.

Interested parties can download the e-RFQ upon successfully registering at YIAPL’s e-portal, accessible here. The notice inviting responses to e-RFQ is also available here.

YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop the greenfield Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh signed the concession agreement with YIAPL on October 7, 2020, to commence the development of the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar.

The company is responsible for implementing the Public-Private Partnership project together with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

