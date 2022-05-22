No order has been issued to surrender ration cards in the state: UP Food Commissioner

Lucknow, May 22, 2022

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order has been issued in the state regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards.

Describing as "misleading and false" reports circulated in this regard in certain sections of the media, State Food Commissioner Saurav Babu said that ration card verification was a normal process which took place from time to time. He said "baseless reports are being circulated regarding surrender of ration card and new eligibility conditions."

He also said that the eligibility and ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide government order dated October 7, 2014 and no new changes were made since then.

He also said that no card holder could be declared ineligible on the basis of having a pucca house under the government scheme, electricity connection, sole weapon license holder, motor cycle owner, poultry/cow rearing.

"Similarly, as per the National Food Security Act 2013 and other prevailing mandates, no provision of recovery from ineligible card holders has been prescribed and no instructions have been issued from the government level or from the Food Commissioner's office regarding recovery," he said.

He said the department always issues new ration cards to the eligible card holders according to their eligibility and from April 1, 2020 till now, a total of 29.53 lakh new ration cards have been issued by the department to the eligible beneficiaries in the state.

