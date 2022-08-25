Nine workers killed as their vehicle rams into lorry in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), August 25, 2022

Nine labourers were killed and 12 others injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a lorry in Tumakuru district of Karnataka early on Thursday.

According to police, the injured are undergoing treatment at the Tumakuru district hospital where the condition of four is stated to be critical.

The accident occurred near Balenahalli Gate near Shira town when the daily-wage labourers were travelling to Bengaluru for work. When their MUV tried to overtake another vehicle, it hit a lorry.

Four men, three women and two children died on the spot. Their identities are yet to be ascertained

