Nine killed in house collapse due to heavy rain in TN

Chennai, November 19, 2021

Nine people were killed at Pernambet in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu on Friday when the house in which they were staying collapsed during incessant rainfall.

The deceased include four women, four children and one man. The house collapsed when the family was fast asleep.

Fire and Rescue personnel and the police rushed to the spot and took out those injured.

Eight people were injured in the incident and are being given medical aid at the Peranmbet Government hospital.

The bodies are at the Peranmbet Government hospital for post-mortem examination.

IANS