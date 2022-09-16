Nine killed as wall of house collapses in Lucknow

Lucknow, September 16, 2022

Nine persons were killed and two seriously injured when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here today, officials said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in Dilkusha locality in the cantonment area of the state capital.

The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The deceased included three men, three women and three children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the accident site and supervised relief operations.

IANS