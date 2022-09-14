Nine killed, 27 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, September 14, 2022

Nine persons were killed and 27 others injured on Wednesday in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Police sources said that a mini-bus went out of the driver's control near Brari Ballah in the Sawjian area of Poonch district.

"The minibus rolled down into a gorge. Nine persons were killed in this accident while 27 others were injured.

"Army rescue teams assisted by police and civilians shifted the injured to sub-district hospital in Mandi town.

"Attending doctors said the condition of 11 injured passengers is critical," police sources said.

J&K Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha has announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the next-of-kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Sinha said on his official Twitter page, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families.

"May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured".

IANS