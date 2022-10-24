Nine Kerala VCs refuse to resign, to move HC against Governor's order

Thiruvananthapuram, October 24, 2022

The nine Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various Kerala universities, who were asked to resign before 11.30 a.m. on Monday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as their Chancellor, have refused to quit.

Instead, the VCs approached the Kerala High Court against the Kerala Governor's directive.

The Kerala Governor had on Sunday, in an unprecedented move directed the nine Vice-Chancellors of the state to resign from their respective posts. He had issued the directive on the basis of the Supreme Court verdict directing the Kerala Technical University Vice Chancellor to demit office due to discrepancies in the selection process.

The order of the Governor came as a shock to the Left Front government. In a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no need for the Vice-Chancellors to resign.

The Kerala Chief Minister also said that the Governor would have to face the mass uprising against him in the state.

IANS