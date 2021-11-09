Nine injured in Mumbai slum house crash

Mumbai, November 9, 2021

At least nine persons were hurt when a two-storeyed house collapsed in the Jai Maharashtra Nagar slums in the Antop Hill area of southeast Mumbai, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 8.45 a.m. when the ground-plus-one storeyed structure suddenly came crashing down, trapping many of the residents.

Fire service personnel and locals managed to rescue nine persons trapped in the rubble and rushed them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

While seven of the injured are undergoing treatment in Sion Hospital, two others are taking treatment in private hospitals.

Efforts are on to ascertain no one else is trapped under the debris of the crashed structure, BMC officials added.

