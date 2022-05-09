Nine dead, 16 injured in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad, May 9, 2022

Nine persons died and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Five of the victims died on the spot while the other four succumbed to their injuries in hospital during the night, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital and the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

The accident occurred when the Tata Ace vehicle in which 25 people were travelling collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot.

The deceased and injured hail from Chialrgi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning to their village after attending "Dasha dina karma" ritual of a relative who died recently in a neighbouring village.

According to police, overspeeding and negligence by the driver of the Tata Ace led to the collision.

The deceased were identified as driver Saiulu (25), Lacchava (45), Anjavva (40), Veeramani (38), Sayavvah (40), Veeravva (70), Gangamani (45), Yellaiah (45) and Pochaiah (44)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident and announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter.

