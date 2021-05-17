NDRF deploys 44 teams in Gujarat in anticipation of Tauktae

New Delhi, May 17, 2021

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 44 teams in Gujarat where the landfall of cyclone Cyclone Tauktae is anticipated between Porbandar and Mahuva during the night of May 17.

Besides, 10 teams in Maharashtra, nine teams in Kerala, eight teams in Tamil Nadu, three teams in Karnataka, three teams in Daman & Diu, one team in Dadra Nagar & Haveli and one team in Goa have been deployed in the coastal districts of the States and Union Territories.

To meet any contingency, 22 teams are also kept as additional reserve which may be deployed as per the state's demand and requirement.

As cyclonic storm Tauktae intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', around 69 self-contained rescue and relief teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and 10 teams are on alert standby within the states for the cyclone-affected coastal districts of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In the last three days, NDRF have evacuated thousands of stranded people to safer place in Gujarat, Kerala and Daman & Diu and assisted district administration in mass evacuation of the people from the coast line.

Teams are continuously cutting and clearing heavy fallen trees & uprooted electric poles fallen on road sides in order to maintain the lifelines caused by devastating wind and heavy rains.

Extensive efforts are being made to bring the situation to normal in the affected states. All NDRF personnel are strictly following the COVID guidelines in handling this dual challenge with utmost professionalism, an official press release said.

Director General NDRF S. N. Pradhan said, "Responding to the cyclone in the current COVID-19 scenario is a big challenge and need high level of expertise and discipline."

He said that the NDRF is prepared for the worst although it hopes for the best and is closely monitoring the situation.

IANS