NCP supremo Sharad Pawar unwell, to undergo surgery

Mumbai, March 29, 2021

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar is ill and will undergo a surgery later this week, a top party official said here on Monday.

According to NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, Pawar, 80, complained of abdominal pain last night and was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital for a checkup.

Upon diagnosis, it has emerged that he has some problem afflicting the gallbladder.

He has been on a blood thinner medication which has been stopped now due to this issue, said Malik.

Now, Pawar will be admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and an endoscopy will be conducted followed by a surgery, Malik added.

In the meanwhile, all engagements of Pawar have been cancelled.

IANS