NCB 'visits' SRK, Ananya Panday's homes; conducts raids in Andheri

Mumbai, October 21, 2021

Teams of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) paid a "visit" to the residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra West, actress Ananya Panday in Khar west, and raided a location in Andheri on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe into the October 2 luxury cruiser rave party.

The reasons for the raids at Khan's sea-facing bungalow "Mannat" were not immediately available, but they took place shortly after the Bombay High Court this morning decided to take up his son Aryan Khan's bail plea on next Tuesday, October 26.

IANS