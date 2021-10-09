NCB released 3 detainees; rave party raid 'pre-planned plot': NCP

Mumbai, October 9, 2021

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) released three detainees including a kin of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and termed the ship rave party raid as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Addressing the media, NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that a total of 11 persons were detained after the swoop on the ship on October 2, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

"Later, that night three persons were allowed to go by the NCB officials. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, the nephew of a BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (formerly, Kamboj), Amir Furniturewala and Pratik Gabha. The NCB must reply why they were released from detention," Malik demanded.

IANS