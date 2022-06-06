Navjot Singh Sidhu hospitalised in PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 6, 2022

Congress leader and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is undergoing a one-year jail sentence, was on Monday admitted in heptology ward of the PGIMER in Chandigarh due to liver-related problems, a statement said.

"He required further evaluation. He has been kept under observation and is stable now," Virender Singh, Head of the Department of Hepatology, said in a statement.

Sidhu was brought to the PGIMER from a jail in Patiala in the morning.

IANS