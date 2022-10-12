Murmu launches various projects for strengthening connectivity, education sector in Tripura

Agartala, October 12, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Tripura State Judicial Academy and laid the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh here today.

In another function, the President virtually inaugurated an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex, Agartala and laid foundation stones for Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum & Cultural Centre; IIIT Agartala and various projects of the state related to roads and schools, as well as hostels for students from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala.

Addressing the gathering at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, the President said the projects inaugurated would not only strengthen the connectivity, education, judiciary and legislature but also boost the rich culture of the state.

The President said that she was very happy to lay the foundation stone of National Law University, Tripura. Over the past three decades, NLUs have played a significant role in the field of law education. Today with the growth of the economy, the legal profession has also expanded in many dimensions, she said.

She expressed the hope that NLU Tripura will emerge as a major centre of legal education not only in the Northeast but across the country.

She said the youth of India have made a unique identity in the field of Information Technology all over the world. She was confident that the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Agartala will set new benchmarks in the field of Information Technology.

The President said that a holistic education system was essential for the development of the nation and the progress of youth. Along with higher education, there should be more emphasis on primary education, she said.

She was happy to note that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, in association with the State Government of Tripura has launched 'Vidya-Jyoti Mission 100' under which 100 existing higher secondary schools will be converted into quality education institutions with state-of-the-art facilities.

The President said there is immense potential for development in the North-Eastern Region. Today, the development of the region is getting a new impetus with various new projects of highways, railways, airways and waterways.

She said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. The North Eastern Region, including Tripura, will play an important role in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025. She expressed confidence that the aspirations, innovation and entrepreneurship of the talented and hardworking people, especially the youth of Tripura, will play an important role in achieving this goal.

