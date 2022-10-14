Murmu inaugurates and lays foundation stones for various projects in Assam

Guwahati, October 14, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects in Assam today.

At a ceremony in Srimant Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati, the President inaugurated the Railhead Depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar and two highway projects.

She laid the foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam along with 3000 model Anganwadi centres, two highway projects and a Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati.

The President also flagged off a train from Guwahati to Lumding Pass up to Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).

Speaking on the occasion, Murmu wished for the success of projects related to health, education, railways, road construction, petroleum and women empowerment launched today. She expressed confidence that the successful implementation of these schemes would provide new opportunities for business and employment, increase transportation facilities and strengthen the economy in the entire North Eastern region.

She said better infrastructure was the basis of the development of any state. The North-Eastern region is the centre point of India's Act East Policy. She was happy to note that the Central Government was paying special attention to infrastructure and connectivity in this region.

The development of Assam can be the engine of development for the entire North Eastern region, she added.

The President said the North Eastern Region was rich in natural resources. She noted that Assam contributes 13% of India's total crude oil production. Also, 15% of India's total natural gas production came from this region. She expressed confidence that the state-of-the-art depot at Moinarband will help in meeting the petroleum products requirements of the entire Barak Valley as well as of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram.

The Central Government was giving special attention to road and railway connectivity in all the North Eastern states, she said.

The President said the safety and all-round development of women and children were the signs of a civilised society. To further strengthen the various services for women and children in Assam, 3000 Model Anganwadi Centres launched today was a commendable initiative. She also expressed happiness overlaying the foundation stones for 100 Model Secondary Schools with the aim of providing better education for the children of tea garden workers.

