Mumbai: Sakinaka rape victim succumbs to her injuries

Mumbai, September 11, 2021

A 30-year-old woman, who was raped and then brutalized with a rod two days ago, succumbed to her injuries following excessive bleeding at a civic hospital a short while ago, an official said.

"It's a tragic end... She had suffered very severe internal injuries and has passed away," Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande told IANS.

She said the victim has two minor daughters and appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider compensation for them.

The incident, which was discovered early on Friday morning, sparked outrage all over the state with the National Commission for Women taking note on Saturday.

A police official said that the attempt to murder charges shall now be enhanced to murder on the sole accused arrested, Mohan Chavan, and further investigations are on.

According to police, the woman was raped and then brutalized with a rod before she was dumped on a desolate road before the culprit decamped from the scene.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday on Khairani Road of the Sakinaka area of north-west Mumbai, and police recovered her in a pool of blood around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Sakinaka Police Station Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said earlier that the accused, Mohan Chavan, 45, a local, was arrested hours after the dastardly crime and is being interrogated.

