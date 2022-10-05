The Bandra Worli Sea Link
The Bandra Worli Sea LinkFile photo
Mumbai: Five dead, 13 hurt in accident involving five vehicles on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

IANS

Mumbai, October 5, 2022

Five persons were killed in a major road crash involving an ambulance and four cars on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 2.15 a.m. on the southern (Worli side) arm of the bridge.

As many as 13 others, including the toll post staffers, were also hurt in the pileup of the five vehicles.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals and more details of the crash - including the causes and the identity of the deceased victims - are awaited.

Mumbai
Accident
Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Five vehicles

