MP: Seven dead as SUV falls into well in Chhindwara

Bhopal, June 16, 2022

Seven persons, including a child, were reported dead after their SUV fell into a dry well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said.

Three other persons reported to be critically injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

According to the police, all the persons in the vehicle were reportedly residents of Lendagendi village and were returning from a wedding ceremony late Wednesday evening.

The accident took place after the driver lost control while trying to save a person riding a bike and fell into a dry well located along the road.

The deceased have been identified as Dipendra Ivnati (3), Ajay (32), Ranjeet (35); all residents of Lendagondi, Sachin (19), resident of Dhanora; Rajkumar (40), resident of Agarpur, Shivpal (31), resident of Jamunia and Ramnath, resident of Karmajhiri.

The injured persons were identified as Sachin (5), Pinky, residents of Lendagondi and Anil (22), resident of Agarpur.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and a rescue operation was carried out with the help of the farmers in the area.

After hours of effort, seven bodies were recovered from the well, the police added.

"Eyewitnesses informed that the SUV hit a bike first due to which the driver lost control and the SUV fell into the well. The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable," said Chhindwara Superintendent of Police, Vivek Agrawal.

IANS