MP: Eleven dead as SUV collides with bus in Betul

Bhopal, November 4, 2022

At least 11 people died and about six others were injured when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district late last night, said police.

Preliminary investigation by the police found that, due to high speed, the SUV driver lost control over the vehicle and it collided with the empty bus.

The SUV was coming from Amravati (Maharashtra) and collided head-on with the bus around 2 am, the Superintendent of Police said.

"All the persons who died were labourers who had been working in the Kalamata village in Amravati district for the last 20 days. They left from Amravati at around 9 p.m. on Thursday and met with an accident here," the Betul Police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next-of-kin of each of the deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," he said on Twitter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence and announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 10,000 to injured persons.

