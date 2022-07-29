MP: Contaminated water claims two lives in Damoh district

Bhopal, July 29, 2022

Two persons died and several others were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

According to officials, those admitted are stated to be out of danger. Many many of them have also been discharged. However, the incident which took place three days ago has led to panic among the villagers.

On July 27, residents of a village named Kanchari Pati suddenly started complaining of vomitting and abdominal pain. Soon, around 35 people got admitted at a community health centre in Damoh.

Doctors and other health officials suspected that they might have eaten something which turned out be poisonous.

As per doctors at the district hospital, acute gastroenteritis and related problems are likely to have been caused by consumption of contaminated water, possibly from a well.

Meanwhile, the district administration was informed and additional health workers were deployed to cater to the high number of patients.

A 45-year-old woman and another patient died during the treatment following which the district administration swung into action and sent a team of health officials to the village.

Contaminated water from a well caused gastroenteritis or diarrhoea, a doctor in Damoh said. Around 200 familes are dependant on a well in the village for potable water.

"It seems that consumption of the contaminated water of the well has triggered the outbreak of the stomach infection," he added.

Damoh is the constituency of Union Minister of Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel.

The Madhya Pradesh government has said that by 2024, every household will get water through taps.

IANS