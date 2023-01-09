Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat over bomb threat

Panaji, January 9, 2023

A chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat late this evening following a bomb threat.

A heavy police force has been deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa after the threat was received.

There were around 244 passengers on-board the flight which landed at Jamnagar airport at around 9.49 p.m.

"We have deployed a heavy police force at Dabolim airport after we got information... everything is fine now, and we will withdraw the police force after a while," the police officer said.

Sources said the flight was diverted after the Air Traffic Controller at Goa airport received information regarding a bomb threat.

After receiving the bomb threat, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa and senior officers held a meeting over the incident.

Meanwhile, the flight, ZF2401 of Russia's Azur Airlines, was directed to park at the taxiway after landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat.

"After all 236 passengers and 8 crew members disembarked from the flight, they were taken to the airport lounge. The bomb disposal squad is carrying out an inspection on board," Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Pardhi told the media.

The Jamnagar district administration and police department swung into action after being alerted about the emergency landing of the Russian flight.

Bomb disposal squad, police force, fire fighters and five to six ambulances were rushed to the airport, said sources.

