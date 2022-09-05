More than 20 hospitalised after fire breaks out in hotel in Lucknow

Lucknow, September 5, 2022

More than 20 persons were hospitalised after a major fire broke out in the Levana Hotel here on Monday morning.

Several persons, including employees and guests have received burn injuries, sources said.

Officials said the rescue operations at the hotel had ended and that there were no guests or employees trapped inside.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that they had checked the rooms in consultation with the hotel management and all guests had been evacuated.

"A final check is being carried out," he added.

The fire personnel had a tough time in getting inside the hotel and had to break open the glass panes to release the smoke.

Several guests complained of severe suffocation when the smoke filled the rooms.

Ambulances were called in and nearby hospitals put on alert.

The hotel has a narrow approach road which caused problems in the relief and rescue operations.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.