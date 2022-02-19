Modi watches a demonstration flight of 100 Kisan Drones at Manesar

New Delhi, February 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today witnessed a demonstration flight of 100 Kisan drones and said the technology initially used in army operations has now spread to several walks of life, the latest being in agriculture.

The drone flight was organised by Garuda Aerospace in Manesar, Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said a nation is capable of touching greater heights if the policies are right.

“This day is a great example of the same concept. Till a few years back, a drone was considered to be technology related to the Army, or something used to combat enemies. Our thoughts used to be limited to that particular use only. But today we are inaugurating Kisan drone facilities in Manesar. This is a new chapter in the direction of the modern farming system of the 21st century.

“I am sure this launch will not only prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but will also open endless doors of possibilities. I am also told that Garuda Aerospace has set a target of making one lakh 'Made in India' drones in the next two years. This will generate new jobs and new opportunities for several youngsters,” he added.

“For the country, this is the period of 'Azaadi ka Amritkaal'. This period belongs to young India. It belongs to the youth of India. The reforms that have taken place in the country in the last few years have given a boost to the strength of the youth and the private sector. Also, India did not waste any time in apprehensions regarding drones. We trusted the young talent and went ahead with the new thinking,” Modi said.

“From the announcements made in this budget to other policy decisions, the country has openly given priority to technology and innovation. Its results are in front of us today. In the present times, we are witnessing diverse uses of drones. During the Beating Retreat, the entire nation witnessed a spectacular display of 1000 drones,” he added.

"Today, under the Swamitva scheme, the accounts of the land and houses are being prepared through drones in the villages. Medicines are being supplied through drones. Vaccines are reaching remote areas. Drones are also being used to sprinkle pesticides in the fields in several areas. Kisan Drone is now the beginning of a new age revolution in this direction," the Prime Minister said.

"For example, in the coming times, with the help of high-capacity drones, farmers can send fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers from their fields to the markets, fresh fish catch directly to the market from ponds, rivers and sea. The produce of the fishermen and farmers will reach the market in the shortest possible time with minimum damage.

“Consequently, the income of my farmer and fishermen brothers and sisters will also increase. Many such possibilities are knocking at our doors,” he said.

“I am glad that many more companies in the country are moving rapidly in this direction. A new ecosystem of drone start-ups is being created in India. At present, more than 200 drone start-ups are operating in the country. Very soon this number will reach thousands. This will also generate lakhs of new employment opportunities. I believe that shortly, this growing capability of India will showcase India under a new leadership role before the whole world in the field of drones,” he added.

