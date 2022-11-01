Modi visits site of bridge collapse in Morbi, meets families of victims, interacts with injured in hospital

Morbi (Gujarat), November 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the site of Sunday evening's suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, in which about 140 people lost their lives.

He also met the families of those who had died in the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their fortitude.

Modi later chaired a meeting in Morbi to review the situation in the wake of the mishap.

He said the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance provided to those affected.

Modi said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to the mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest.

Those present at the meeting included Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister Brijesh Merja, the Chief Secretary of Gujarat, the Director General of Police, the district collector, the superintendent of police, the Inspector General of the range, MLAs, MPs and other officials.

