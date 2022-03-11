Modi urges panchayat members to take steps for upliftment of their villages

Ahmedabad, March 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged panchayat members to hold 75 programmes during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (75th year of independence) till August 2023, in which everyone should get together and think about the holistic development of their villages.

Addressing the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad, which was attended by Panchayati Raj representatives from all over the state, Modi said that, among other things, villages should create a small forest planting 75 trees in commemoration of 75 years of Indian independence.

He said there should be at least 75 farmers in each village who adopt natural way of farming. He said that the planet should be rid of the poison of fertilizers and chemicals.

He said 75 farm ponds should be made to conserve the rain water so that underground water level rises and would be of use in summer days.

The Prime Minister noted that Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said Gandhiji always talked about rural development, self-reliant villages.

"Today, as we are marking Amrit Mahotsav, we must fulfil Bapu's dream of 'Grameen Vikas'," he said.

He appreciated the role of Gujarat’s panchayat and villages for a disciplined and good management of the pandemic. He also noted that, in Gujarat, the number of women panchayat representative is more than the male representatives. He said that nothing symbolizes the strength of Indian democracy more than the fact of more than one and half lakh panchayat representatives deliberating together at today's event.

Modi said panchayat members could ensure the development of villages with small but very basic initiatives. He said they should celebrate the foundation day of schools. They shoudl arrange for the cleaning of campuses and classes of the schools and take up various activities for the school. He said they should take out 75 "prabhatferis" (morning processions) during the Amrut Mahotsav.

He said the panchayats must ensure that not a single cattle is left unvaccinated to save them from the foot and mouth disease. He appealed to them to adopt LED bulbs for saving electricity in the Panchayat house and in the streets as well. He also said that retired Government employees should be mobilized in the village and the village birthday should be celebrated in which people gather and discuss about the welfare of the people.

He advised the panchayat members that one of them should visit the local school at least once in a day for 15 minutes at least so that the village school will be under strict vigil and maintain good standards of education and cleanliness. He appealed to the panchayat members to awaken the people to take maximum benefit of Common Service Centres (CSCs) which are actually the highways to government. This will help to people in avoiding visit to the big cities for railway booking and other such tasks.

The Prime Minister also advised the panchayat members to ensure that there is no dropout in school and no child should be left uneducated.

Earlier, Modi, who arrived here this morning on a two-day visit to the state, just a day after the BJP returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, was received by huge crowds which had gathered at the Ahmedabad airport and also lined up the streets on the way to the party's state headquarters in the city.

NNN