Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of Gujarat, Diu

Ahmedabad, May 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today undertook an aerial survey of the areas in Gujarat and Diu affected by Cyclone Tauktae, that tore through the region on Monday, reviewed the situation with top officials and later announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore, for immediate relief activities, to his home state.

Modi, who landed in Bhavnagar on the Saurashtra coast, went for an aerial survey over Una in Gir Somnath district, Jafrabad in Amreli, Mahua in Bhavnagar in Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu, which were among the areas which bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior officials on the survey.

Thereafter, he chaired a meeting at the Ahmedabad airport to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken in Gujarat and Diu.

A presentation was made to the PM regarding the primary assessment on the devastation caused by Tauktae. Details regarding the damage assessment, restoration and relief work were also discussed.

Modi said that the Union Government would deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the state to assess the extent of damage in the State, based on which further assistance will be given.

He assured the people of the State that the Union Government would closely work with the State Government at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

During his visit he also took stock of the situation relating to the Covid pandemic. The state administration apprised the Prime Minister of the response measures being taken and he stressed the need to ensure that preventive measures should also be taken.

Modi expressed his complete solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone in different parts of India and expressed deep sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone in the States of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the UTs of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre is working closely with the affected state governments in the wake of the situation post the cyclone. Immediate financial assistance for these states would also be given after the respective state governments shared their assessments with the Centre, he said.

Modi said there was need to continue the focus towards more scientific studies relating to disaster management. He called for devoting more focus to enhancing intra-state coordination as well as using modern communication techniques to ensure quicker evacuation from the affected areas.

He also called for immediate attention to be devoted to repairing the damaged houses and properties across affected areas.

