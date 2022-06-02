Modi to visit UP on Friday, attend ground-breaking ceremony of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore

New Delhi, June 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow when he will atttend the third Ground Breaking Ceremony of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore announced during the UP Investors Summit held in 2018.

Later, Modi will travel to Paraunkh village in Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind on a visit to Pathri Mata Mandir.

Thereafter, at around 2 pm, they will visit Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 pm. The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra).

Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 pm, an official press release said.

During the ground breaking ceremony, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects in diverse sectors like agriculture, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom, and textiles.

The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21-22, 2018. The first ground breaking ceremony for 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was held on July 29, 2018 and the second, for 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore, on July 28, 2019.

NNN