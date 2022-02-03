Modi to visit Hyderabad on Saturday, dedicate to nation 216-feet-tall Statue of Equality

Hyderabad, February 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on Saturday when he will dedicate to the nation the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality which commemorates the 11th century Bhakti saint Sr Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

The Prime Minister will also launch the 50th anniversary of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in the city.

The Statue of Equality is made of "panchaloha", a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world.

It is mounted on a 54-ft-high base building, named "Bhadra Vedi", which has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

During the programme, a 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased.

The Prime Minister will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal, regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

At ICRISAT, Modi will also inaugurate the institute's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and its Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

He will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids and also helps smallholder farmers in the drylands fight climate change.

