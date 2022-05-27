Modi to visit his home state of Gujarat on Saturday

Ahmedabad, May 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state of Gujarat for a day on Saturday when he will attend events in Gandhinagar and Rajkot.

At Rajkot, he will visit the newly-built Matushri K. D. P. Multispecialty Hospital in Atkot and later address a public function at the venue.

The hospital, managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj, will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

In the afternoon, Modi will address a seminar, that will be attended by about 7,000 representatives of various cooperative institutions, on "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

From there, he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, constructed at a cost of about Rs 175 crore. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day, an official press release added.

