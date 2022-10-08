Modi to visit Gujarat on October 9-11, MP on October 11

New Delhi, October 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat from Sunday and also visit Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

In Gujarat on Sunday, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana. Later, he will offer prayers at the Modheshwari Mata Temple in the evening and also visit the Surya Mandir.

On Monday morning, Modi will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate various development projects at Amod in Bharuch district.

In the afternoon, he will will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, an educational complex for needy students, in Ahmedabad and later travel to Jamnagar, where will launch various projects in the evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Civil Hospital at Asarwa, Ahmedabad, after which he will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he will perform offer prayers in the evening.

This will be followed by dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok at around 6:30 and a public function in Ujjain later in the evening.

At Modhera in Mehsana, Gujarat, the Prime Minister will launch projects worth more than Rs 3,900 crore.

He will declare village Modhera as India’s first 24x7 solar powered village, a project which is the first of its kind and realises his vision of solarization of the Sun Temple town.

It involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The project will demonstrate how India’s renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots, an official press release said.

The projects that will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include gauge conversion of Sabarmati-Jagudan segment of Ahmedabad-Mehsana gauge conversion project; ONGC’s Nandasan geological oil production project; Sujalam Sufalam Canal from Kherava to Shingoda Lake; Dharoi Dam-based Vadnagar Kheralu and Dharoi Group Reform Scheme; project of four-laning of a section of Bechraji Modhera-Chanasma state highway; project to expand a section of Unja-Dasaj Upera Ladol (Bhankhar Approach Road); new building of Regional Training Centre, Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), Mehsana; and Projection Mapping at Sun Temple at Modhera, among others.

He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that include four-laning of a section of NH-68 from Patan to Gozariya; water treatment plant at Chalasan village of Jotana taluka of Mehsana district; new automated milk powder plant and UHT milk carton plant at Dudhsagar Dairy; redevelopment & reconstruction of General Hospital, Mehsana; and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for Mehsana and other districts of North Gujarat, among others.

At the Sun Temple, he will witness a projection mapping show.

In Bharuch, Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod.

Among others, he will lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar and the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, which will help in disposal of treated wastewater from industrial estates. Other projects include the Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli, which will give a boost to the MSME sector.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks. These include four Tribal Industrial Parks which will come up in Valia (Bharuch), Amirgadh (Banaskantha), Chakaliya (Dahod) and Vanar (Chhota Udaipur); Agro Food Park at Mudetha (Banaskantha); Sea Food Park at Kakwadi Danti (Valsad); and MSME Park at Khandivav (Mahisagar).

He will dedicate several projects in the chemicals sector, including an 800 TPD Caustic Soda Plant integrated with 130 MW cogeneration power plant at Dahej. Along with this, he will also dedicate expansion of existing Caustic Soda Plant at Dahej, whose capacity has been increased from 785 MT/day to 1310 MT/day. He will also dedicate a project for manufacturing over one lakh MT per annum of Chloromethanes at Dahej. Other projects include the Hydrazine Hydrate Plant at Dahej which will help in import substitution of the product, IOCL Dahej-Koyali Pipeline Project, Bharuch underground drainage and STP work and widening & strengthening of Umlla Asaa Panetha road.

In Ahmedabad on Monday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 1 of Modi Shaikshanik Sankul, which will help provide facilities to students for holistic development.

On October 11, he dedicate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities worth around Rs. 1,300 crore in Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad. This includes dedication of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre; new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre; and the new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients.

In Jamnagar, Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar, related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, he will dedicate Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation. Phase I of the Mahakal Lok project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities. The project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. Existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path. The mural wall along the path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as Act of Creation, Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others. The plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains a statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premises will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras.

