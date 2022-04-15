Modi to unveil 108 ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi on Saturday

New Delhi, April 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil an 108-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday via video conferencing.

The statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project. It has been set up in the west, at the "ashram" of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in 2010.

Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started, an official press release added.

