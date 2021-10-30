Modi to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi at Kedarnath on November 5

New Delhi, October 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi at Kedarnath on November 5 after offering prayers at the temple.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a statue of the Shankaracharya. The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of Modi, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project, an official press release said.

During the visit, he will review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath. He will address a public rally and inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed. These include the Saraswati retaining wall Aasthapath and the Ghats, Mandakini retaining wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit houses and Garud Chatti bridge on the river Mandakini.

The projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Administration office and hospital, two Guesthouses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity building.

