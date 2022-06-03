Modi says only democratic India can be the trustworthy partner that the world is looking for

Lucknow, June 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that only democratic India had the power to meet the parameters of a trustworthy partner that the world is looking for.

"Today the world is looking at India's potential as well as appreciating India's performance," he said at the third ground-breaking ceremony of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore announced at the UP Investors Summit held in 2018.

The projects are in diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles, and so on.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and top industry leaders of the country were amongst those present on the occasion.

Modi told the gathering that India is the fastest growing of the G20 economies and is at number two in the Global Reail Index.

India is the third largest energy consumer country in the world. Last year, a record FDI of $84 billion came from more than 100 countries of the world. India has created a new record by exporting merchandise worth more than $ 417 billion (Rs 30 lakh crore) in the last financial year, he said.

The Prime Minister said that proposals that were entered into today would create new possibilities in Uttar Pradesh and reflect the growing confidence in the growth story of the state.

Referring to the completion of eight years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said that, over the years the government had moved ahead with the mantra of Reform Perform, Transform.

"We have laid emphasis on policy stability, emphasis on coordination, emphasis on ease of doing business,” he said.

According to him, the reforms undertaken by the government are uniting the entire country as one nation.

"We have worked to strengthen India as one nation with our reforms. One Nation-One Tax GST, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card. These efforts are a reflection of our solid and clear policies,” he added.

Speaking about the strides made in Uttar Pradesh after 2017, the Prime Minister said, “For faster growth, our double-engine government is working together on infrastructure, investment and manufacturing. The allocation of unprecedented capital expenditure of Rs 7.50 lakh crore in this year's budget is a step in this direction."

He said that the improved law and order situation in the state had restored the confidence of the business community, created a proper atmosphere for industry and improved the administrative systems in the state. He said that as an MP from the state, he has felt the capability and potential in the administration and government of the state that the country expects from them. He complimented the changed mood and work culture of the state machinery.

"Uttar Pradesh is home to one-fifth or one-sixth population of the country, therefore it has a huge bearing on the development of the country," he said.

Describing the inherent strengths of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that nothing could stop the state from moving on the path of development. He said that, in the latest Budget, there was an announcement of a 5-km wide chemical-free natural farming corridor on both the banks of the Ganga.

"Uttar Pradesh has 1100 km of Ganga river covering 25-30 districts. This will create huge opportunities for natural farming," he said.

He said that, for the corporate world, now is the golden opportunity to invest in the agriculture sector. He said that production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for capital expenditure would also benefit the state. He also mentioned the defence corridor in the state as a harbinger of new opportunities. Steps like a modern power grid, gas pipeline, multi-modal connectivity, record number of expressways, strengthening of connectivity of economic zones, modern railway infrastructure, Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor all are converging in Uttar Pradesh with a promise of giving a new push to the development of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister said that, in the last few years, a new culture of delivering projects on time has developed in the country. Citing the digital revolution as an example of this tendency the Prime Minister reiterated the growth story of the country in recent years. He said that, in 2014, there were only 65 million broadband subscribers in the country. Today their number has exceeded 78 crore. In 2014, one GB of data used to cost around Rs 200. Today its price has come down to Rs 11-12. India is one of the few countries in the world where data is so cheap. In 2014, less than 100 gram panchayats in the country were connected with optical fiber. Today the number of gram panchayats connected with optical fiber has also crossed 2.5 lakh.

He said that, before 2014, there were only a few hundred start-ups. But today the number of registered start-ups in the country is also reaching around 70 thousand. Recently, India has also made a record of 100 unicorns. “We are with development by policy, decisions and intention. We will all be with you in your every endeavour and will support you every step of the way,” the Prime Minister assured the investors and industrialists.

Modi thanked the investors for showing their faith in the capability, dedication, hard work and understanding of the youth of Uttar Pradesh. He also asked the industrialists to visit Kashi (Varanasi). “As a representative of Kashi, I would urge you to visit my Kashi. Fact that Kashi, along with its ancient glory can emerge into a new version of itself, is a living example of the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21-22, 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018 for 81 projects worth Rs 61,500 crore and the second on July 28, 2019 for 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore.

