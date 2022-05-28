Modi says no wrongdoing has taken place in the last 8 years that could embarrass the people of the country

Rajkot, May 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that no wrongdoing has happened in the country in the last eight years that could have caused embarrassment for the people of the country.

Addressing a gathering after visiting the newly-built Matushri K. D. P. Multispecialty Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot, Modi referred to the completion of eight years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation.

He said that it was apt that he is on Gujarat soil on the occasion.

He bowed to the people of Gujarat for giving him the opportunity and ‘sanskars’ to serve the country.

"This service is in our culture, in our soil’s culture, and in Bapu and Patel's culture," he said.

"In these years, service to the poor, ‘Sushasan’ and ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ were accorded the highest priority. The mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas gave a push for the nation’s development," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness about the inauguration of the hospital, which is managed by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj.

It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the region's people.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel , Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Mahendra Munjapara, Members of Parliament, and Gujarat Ministers were amongst those present on the occasion.

Modi said the hospital would improve the health services in Saurashtra and is an example of the synergy between the government and the private sector in the efforts to improve the lives of the people.

He said Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had dreamt of the empowerment of the poor, Dalits, tribals, women and deprived sections of the people.

"An India where Swachata and Swasth have become a part of the nation’s consciousness. Bapu wanted an India where the economy is strengthened by 'swadeshi' solutions," he said.

Modi said that now more than 3 crore families had got a "pucca" house, more than 10 crore families had been freed from open defecation, more than 9 crore women had been freed from smoke in the kitchen, more than 2.5 crore familities had got electricity connections, more than 6 crore families had got drinking water connections, and more than 50 crore beneficiaries had got health coverage for up to Rs. 5 lakh free of cost.

"These are not mere numbers but proof of our dedication to ensure the dignity of the poor and of the nation’s service," he said.

The Prime Minister said that, even during the once-in-a-century pandemic, the government had made sure the people did not face any difficulties in their lives. "Money was deposited in Jan Dhan bank accounts, free cylinders were given to the poor, and testing and vaccines were given free of cost for everyone," he said.

He said that, even when a war was going on, the government had attempted to ease the life of the people. He said that his government has started campaigns to attain saturation in the schemes. "When everyone gets their due, there is no scope of discrimination and corruption," he said. He said this attempt would ease the lives of the poor and middle class.

Speaking in Gujarati, the Prime Minister complimented the Patel community for their great work of public service. Recalling his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime MInister said that in 2001 when the people of Gujarat gave him the opportunity to serve them, there were only nine medical colleges, now there are 30 medical colleges in Gujarat. “I wish to see a medical college in every district of Gujarat and the country. We have changed the rules and now medical and engineering students can study in their mother tongue,” he said.

Talking about industry, Modi said earlier industry was visible only from Vadodara to Vapi, now industry is flourishing everywhere in Gujarat. Highways have broadened and MSME has emerged as a great strength of Gujarat. Pharmaceutical industry is also booming. Identity of Saurashtra is the courageous character of its people, he said.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister said that he understands poverty and how women of the family keep on working despite being unwell and avoid taking treatment so that the family is not inconvenienced. “Today you have a son in Delhi who has ensured that no mother goes without treatment. That is why PMJAY scheme has been launched,” he said. Similarly, there are Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicine and International Yoga Day is being celebrated for the good health of everyone, the Prime Minister concluded.

