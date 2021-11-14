Modi says development is considered synonymous with unity, integrity of the country

New Delhi, November 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the overall development of the country was seen by previous governments in a "piecemeal" manner and viewed through a political lens, as a result of which the Northeast region felt neglected.

“But today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country," he said after transferring the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura through video-conference.

More than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi praised India's women for their yeoman contribution in the development of the country. He noted that women's self-help groups (SHGs) had been connected with Jan Dhan accounts and the collateral-free loan available to such groups has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh rupees.

He also spoke about the increase in ease of living brought about the government. "Earlier, the common man had to make rounds of government offices for each and every work, but now the government itself comes to the people to provide all the services and facilities.

“Earlier, government employees used to worry about getting paid on time, now they are getting the benefit of 7th Pay Commission," he said.

The Prime Minister said in the history of independence, tribal fighters of the Northeast and other parts of the country had sacrificed their lives for the country. To honor this tradition, the country is working relentlessly to carry forward this legacy.

In this series, the country has taken another big decision during the Amrit Mahotsav, which marks the 75th year of independence by celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on 15th November as Tribal Gaurav Diwas.

"The day will gain equal importance in the national iconography as 2nd October - Ahimsa Divas, 31 October Unity day, 26 January Republic day, Ram Navmi, Krishna Ashtami etc. The day will not only be a day to pay tribute to the contribution of the Adivasi Samaj but will also emerge as a symbol of a harmonious society," he said.

Modi said that the region’s huge potential would be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity. He expressed confidence that work being done in the region would take the country to new heights of growth.

The Prime Minister interacted with some of the beneficiaries on the occasion, inquiring about their life and livelihood.

He told them that welfare of the poor and tribal sections had been among the highest priorities for his government. He urged them to educate their children well.

He hoped the "pucca houses" would bring happiness to their lives.

He said the beneficiaries were proof that the government was ensuring benefits to the people without any discrimination and middlemen.

He praised Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his team for working expeditiously on the scheme.

He said today's event was an indication of coming great days and hope for Tripura. He said the Biplab Deb government in the state and the government at the centre are committed to take the progress of the state forward.

The Prime Minister said the thinking that keeps Tripura poor, keeps the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today. Now the "double-engine government" is engaged in the development of the state with full force and sincerity.

