Modi performs Rudrabhishek at Kedarnath shrine, darshan and pooja at Badrinath temple

New Delhi, October 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Himalayan hill shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath for darshan and pooja besides reviewing the progress of development projects.

At Kedarnath, the Prime Minister, donning the traditional Pahadi attire, had darshan and pooja, including Rudrabhishek at the inner sanctum and prayed before the Nandi statue. He also visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal and reviewed the work in progress along with that of Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. He interacted with the workers of the Kedarnath Dham Project.

Modi was accompanied by Uttarakhand Governor Retd. Gen Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

At Badrinath, he had darshan and performed the pooja at the inner sanctum. He also reviewed the progress of the development works of the Alakananda riverfront.

