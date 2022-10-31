Modi participates in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, launches various projects in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, October 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, on his birth anniversary and participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-related events today.

At the outset, the Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish for the victims of the bridge mishap in Morbi district of the state yesterday, in which at least 141 people lost their lives.

He said that even though he is in Kevadia, his heart remains connected to the victims of the mishap in Morbi.

“On one hand, there is a heart laden with grief, while on the other there is the path of Karma and Kartavya," he said, adding that it is the path of duty and responsibility that has led him to attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function.

The Prime Minister paid deep condolences to all those who lost their lives in yesterday’s mishap and assured that the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims.

The cultural programme segment of the event was cancelled in light of the tragedy.

The Government had, in 2014, decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on October 31 every year as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Later, the Prime Minister visited visited Tharad in Banaskantha and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 8,000 crores.

Several projects related to water supply whose foundation stone was laid include the Kasara to Dantiwada Pipeline from the main Narmada Canal costing over Rs. 1,560 crores. The project will augment the water supply and prove beneficial for farmers of the region.

The Prime Minister also announced several projects including the strengthening of the Sujlam Suflam Canal, the extension of the Modhera-Moti Dau pipeline to Mukteshwar Dam-Karmavat Lake, and lift irrigation scheme for 11 villages of Santalpur Taluka, among others.

Modi also dedicated two railway projects worth over Rs. 2,900 crore at Asarva, Ahmedabad today.

These projects include the Ahmedabad (Asarva)-Himmatnagar-Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and Lunidhar-Jetalsar gauge converted line. The Prime Minister also flagged off new trains between Bhavnagar-Jetalsar and Asarva-Udaipur.

