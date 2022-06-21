Modi participates in mass yoga demonstration on International Day of Yoga in Mysuru

Mysuru, June 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of people in a mass yoga demonstration at the Mysore Palace Ground at Mysuru on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) today.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the yogic energy, which has been nurtured for centuries by the spiritual centres of India like Mysuru, is today giving direction to global health.

"Today yoga is becoming a basis for global cooperation and is providing a belief of a healthy life to mankind. Today we see that yoga has come out of the households and has spread all over the world and this is a picture of spiritual realization, and that of natural and shared human consciousness, especially in the last two years of an unprecedented pandemic.

“Yoga has now become a global festival. Yoga is not only for any individual, but for the entire humanity. Therefore, this time the theme of International Day of Yoga is - Yoga for Humanity,” he said. He thanked the United Nations and all the countries for taking this theme globally.

Quoting Indian sages, the Prime Minister emphasized, “Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, yoga brings peace to our universe.”

“This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India is celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, the Amrit Mahotsav.

"This widespread acceptance of Yoga Day is the acceptance of that Amrit spirit of India which gave energy to India's freedom struggle. That is why Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy.

“The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India's past, India's diversity, and India's expansion,” he said.

He also spoke about the programme "Guardian Yoga Ring" which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations Organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

"As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One earth’. These practices of yoga are giving wonderful inspiration for health, balance and cooperation," he added.