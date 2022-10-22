Modi participates in ‘Griha Pravesham’ of more than 4.5 lakh houses built under PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, October 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the "Griha Pravesham" of about 4.51 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Satna, Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing today.

“Today is a new beginning for 4.50 lakh brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh who are performing Grih Pravesham in their new pucca homes,” he said.

Referring to the time when Dhanteras was celebrated only by the wealthy people purchasing expensive assets like cars or homes, he said it is in the new India of today where the poor are getting new homes on Dhanteras. He especially congratulated those women who have become homeowners.

“Today is not a day of just Griha Pravesham in the new house, it marks new happiness, new resolutions, new dreams, new energy and a new destiny. It is a great fortune of our government that we could fulfil the biggest dreams of 3.5 crore families,” he said.

"As the government is of the poor and dedicated to their welfare and understands their needs, the homes are equipped with toilets, electricity, water and gas connection. Different policies and schemes of the government complete the millions of homes that are constructed as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana," he said.

Referring to the work of the previous governments, he said, if at all such houses were provided, the allottees had to build toilets separately and run from pillar to post in different government offices to get electricity, water and gas connections. They may even have had to pay a bribe on many occasions. Hampered by several formalities and stringent rules and regulations on the construction and delivery of houses, the previous governments seldom paid any heed to the wishes and preferences of the homeowners.

“We changed the ways and gave complete control to the homeowners,” he said adding that the PM-Awaas Yojana has now become a tool for social and economic empowerment.

While the people had to wait for several generations in some cases to get a home of their own, he said he was honoured to have got the opportunity to take crores of fellow countrymen out of this vicious cycle. In Madhya Pradesh itself, about 30 lakh houses have been constructed and work was going on 9-10 lakh more houses. These constructions are creating new opportunities for employment, he said.

Apart from various construction materials, skilled labour like that of masons was created along with many other economic opportunities for various segments. About Rs 22,000 crore was spent on the construction of these houses in Madhya Pradesh and this massive infusion of capital helped all aspects of the economic life in the state, he said. “These houses are bringing progress for all,” he added.

Commenting on the change in working culture, the Prime Minister said that, unlike earlier times, when citizens were made to run to the government and request facilities, the current government was going to the citizens and running campaigns to bring all the benefits of the schemes to the people. “Today we are talking about the saturation of the schemes’ coverage without any discrimination,” he added.

Talking about the urgency that the government was showing about these basic needs of the people, he said this was because of the lessons of the past. So many people used to be deprived of these basic amenities that they had no time to think about anything else, he said.

“That is why all slogans of 'Gareebi Hatao' remained ineffective. That is why we decided to rapidly connect every citizen of the country with these basic facilities. Now the poor, being equipped with basic amenities, are making efforts to reduce their poverty,” he added.

The government started providing free ration to 80 crore countrymen during the pandemic and has spent more than Rs 3 lakh crore so far.

“When the taxpayer feels that his money is being spent in the right place, he or she also feels happy. Today, crores of taxpayers in the country are satisfied with the great service they are doing by helping to feed crores of people during the Corona period. When this same taxpayer sees that free ‘Rewari’ is being distributed with the money collected from him, then he also gets pained. Today many such taxpayers are writing letters to me openly. I am happy that a large section of the country is gearing up to rid the country of Rewari culture.”

The Prime Minister remarked that the objective of the government is not limited to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of its citizens but also trying to minimise the expenditure of middle and low-income groups. The Prime Minister gave the example of Ayushman Bharat and informed that four crore patients from poor economic backgrounds have been treated as part of this scheme so far. He stated that the government had spent thousands of crores for the free vaccination campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented the poor from shelling money out of their own pockets.

Commenting on the rising fertiliser prices due to the Ukraine War, he said the government would spend an extra sum of Rs 2 lakh crore this year so that the farmers do not have to bear the burden. “The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of the Central Government is also proving to be a boon for the farmers," he said.

He also noted that the instalment of Rs 16,000 crores initiated a few days ago immediately reached every beneficiary farmer.

“Right now, our government has deposited more than Rs two lakh crore in the bank accounts of farmers. This help has arrived during the sowing season when the farmers need money for fertilisers and medicines. The money from the sale of crops directly reaches the bank accounts. MNREGA money is also directly deposited in the bank account. Thousands of rupees of the Matru Vandana Yojana reach pregnant mothers when they are most in need of nutritious food," he said.

On the use of technology for making the lives of common citizens easy, he referred to drone surveys in creating property records in the Swamitva scheme and also in agriculture. Recently, steps have been taken to convert lakhs of fertiliser shops into Kisan Samriddhi Kendras and introduce a common country-wide brand of urea - Bharat brand, he said.

NNN