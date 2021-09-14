Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh

Aligarh, September 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh that he said would emerge as a centre of modern defence studies.

"This university will not become only a big centre of higher education but will also emerge as a centre of modern defence studies, defence manufacturing-related technology and manpower development.

"The new National Education Policy’s features of skills and education in the local language will benefit this university a great deal," he said.

Modi also visited the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said the late Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh who passed away recently, would have been very happy to see the emerging profile of Aligarh in the defence sector and the establishment of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

Referring to the many great personalities who gave their all to the freedom movement, he said it was the country's misfortune that, after independence, the next generations of the country were not made aware of the sacrifices of such national heroes and heroines. The 21st century India was correcting these mistakes of the previous century.

Paying rich tribute to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Modi said his life showed an indomitable will and a willingness to go to any extent to fulfil his dreams. He added that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh wanted the independence of India and he devoted every moment of his life to this purpose.

“Today, when India is moving on the path of education and skill development at the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the establishment of the University in the name of this worthy son of Ma Bharati is the real ‘Karyanjali’ to him,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today, not only the country, but the whole world is witnessing India manufacturing defence equipment from modern grenades and rifles to fighter aircraft, drones, warships. India is moving away from being a big defence importer and moving towards making a new identity of an important defence exporter. Uttar Pradesh is becoming a huge centre of this transformation.

“One and half dozen defence manufacturing companies will create thousands of jobs with hundreds of crores of rupees investment. New industries are coming up to support the manufacture of small arms, armaments, drones and aerospace-related products in the Aligarh Node of the Defence Corridor. This will give new identities to Aligarh and nearby areas,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Aligarh, which was famous for protecting the houses and shops with its famous padlocks, will now also be famous for creating products that will protect the borders of the nation. This will create new opportunities for the youth and MSME, he said.

Modi said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as a very attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens, when the necessary environment for investment is created, the necessary facilities are made available. Today Uttar Pradesh is becoming a great example of the double engine government's double benefit, he added.

On the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, he said the people cannot forget the kind of scams that used to happen and how "governance was handed over to the corrupt".

“Today, Yogi Ji's government is sincerely engaged in the development of UP. There was a time when the administration here was run by goons and mafia arbitrarily. But now the extortionists and those running the mafia raj are behind bars,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of the UP Government in ensuring the security of the most vulnerable sections during the pandemic and praised the way foodgrains were made available to the vulnerable and poor sections.

He said it was the constant effort of the central government to give strength to the farmers with small landholdings. Many initiatives like increasing MSP by 1.5 times, expansion of Kisan Credit Card, improvement in the insurance scheme, provision of pension of Rs 3,000 was empowering small farmers. A payment of more than Rs one lakh forty thousand crores has been made to the sugarcane farmers of the state. The sugarcane farmers of western UP will reap benefits from increasing ethanol content in petrol, he added.

NNN