Modi lays foundation stone of hydropower projects, bulk drug park in Himachal Pradesh

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh), October 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

He also laid the foundation stone of the bulk drugs project in Una, among other development initiatives in the hilly state.

The 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually. Himachal Pradesh is expected to get around Rs 110 crore in annual revenue from these projects.

Addressing a gathering in Chamba, Modi expressed happiness that he got the opportunity to launch multiple projects on road connectivity and employment generation for Chamba and other remote villages.

“The next 25 years are very crucial for 130 crore Indians. 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal' has begun during which we have to accomplish the goal of making India a developed country. In the coming few months, 75 years of the establishment of Himachal will also be completed," he said.

Modi said that, as an aspirational district, special attention was being paid to Chamba. He also expressed happiness about children from Kerala coming to Himachal in the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

“Our priority is how to make people's lives easier. That's why we are giving maximum emphasis on tribal areas and hilly areas.” He listed measures like providing gas connections, piped water, health services, Ayushman Bharat and road connectivity that are changing lives in remote and hilly areas. “We are making wellness centres in the villages, at the same time, we are opening medical colleges too in the districts”, he added.

Himachal was prioritised in vaccination in order to protect tourism. He complimented the Chief Minister and his team for achieving 100% vaccination in a short time, the fastest in the country.

The Prime Minister said that till 2014, rural roads of 7,000 km in length were constructed with an expenditure of Rs 1800 crore but in the last eight years, 12,000 km of roads with a financial outlay of just Rs 5000 crore were built. The schemes started on this day will create 3,000 km of rural roads, he added.

“A Maha Yagya of rapid development is going on in the hilly areas, in the inaccessible areas, in the tribal areas all over the country. Its benefits are not only limited to Chamba but areas like Pangi-Bharmaur, Chhota-Bada Bhangal, Girimpar, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti."

He congratulated Chamba for securing second place in the development ranking of Aspirational Districts.

The Prime Minister said the government had taken another landmark decision in giving the tribal status to the Hati community of the Giripar area of Sirmaur.

He pointed out that Chamba belongs to the area of the country where the generation of hydroelectricity was started. The projects for which the foundation stones were laid today would increase the share of Chamba and Himachal in the field of power generation.

“Chamba, Himachal will earn hundreds of crores from the electricity generated here and the youth of this place will get employment opportunities,” he said.

Modi praised the local self-help groups for promoting local products like flowers, Chamba’s Chukh, Rajma Madra, Chamba Chappal, Chamba Thal and Pangi ki Thangi. These products were also being promoted under the One District One Product Scheme.

He also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) - III in Himachal Pradesh for the upgradation of around 3,125 km of roads in the state. More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government under this phase for the upgradation of 440 km of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.

At Una, Modi laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation.

Earlier in the day, he flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi.

Addressing a gathering, he said, “Today work is beginning on the second bulk drug park of the country at Una here. Various projects have been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid.

“Being chosen as one of the only three states for a bulk drug park is a momentous occasion for the state,” he said.

“New India is overcoming challenges of the past and growing rapidly. Amenities that should have reached the people in the last century are being made available now. We will get the amenities of the 20th century and will connect Himachal Pradesh with the modern facilities of the 21st century,” he added.

He said rural roads are being constructed at double the speed and broadband connectivity is being taken to Gram Panchayats.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh had played a crucial role in making India the number one medicine manufacturer in the world and its possibilities will only increase. “The entire world has witnessed the strength of the medicines manufactured in Himachal Pradesh,” he added. Now that raw materials for medicine manufacturing will be produced in Himachal Pradesh, India’s dependency on other nations is going to decrease significantly.

The Government was providing free treatment expenses up to Rs five lakh for the poor and needy through Jan Aushadhhi Kendra under the aegis of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. “Bulk Drug Park will give further strength to the government’s campaign to provide quality and affordable medical care to people. Be it agriculture or industry, it is connectivity that provides impetus to the pace of development,” Modi said.

He gave the example of the Nangal Dam-Talwara railway line which was approved 40 years ago and no progress was seen on the ground for 40 years till the current government took it up in right earnest.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur were among those present on the occasion.

The Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una district will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore. It will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region, an official press release said.

NNN