Modi lays foundation stone for Ankleshwar airport, launches several other projects in Gujarat

Bharuch, October 10, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stones of and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Bharuch, Gujarat, including Phase 1 of the Ankleshwar Airport.

Among the projects launched today, on the second day of his three-day visit to election-bound Gujarat, his home state, at a function held at Amod in Bharuch district were a Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, and the development of Multi-level Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including a plant of GACL, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej-Koyali Pipeline.

In his address to the gathering, Modi began by paying tributes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away this morning at a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Prime Minister said Bharuch had given birth to many people who had taken India to new heights and mentioned, in this regard Kanhaiyalal Munshi and music great Pandit Omkarnath Thakur.

“Bharuch has a critical role to play in the development of Gujarat and India. Whenever we read the history of India and talk about the future, Bharuch is always discussed with pride,” he said.

He also noted the emerging cosmopolitan nature of Bharuch district.

Modi said the first Bulk Drug Park had been presented to Bharuch today along with multiple projects related to the chemicals sectors.

“Two major projects related to connectivity have also been initiated today,” he said.

He said the Bharuch Airport that will come up at Ankleshwar would mean people of the district would no longer have to depend on Baroda or Surat.

He pointed out that Bharuch is a district that has more industry than other small states of the country, and with the new airport project, the region is bound to take the high road in terms of development.

“It is a result of the double-engine government of Narendra-Bhupendra that strives to bring the tasks to completion at meteoric pace. This is the new face of Gujarat," he said, referring to the BJP-led government at the Centre, headed by him, and the BJP government in the state, headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Modi said Gujarat had, in the last two decades, transformed from a state lagging in every field to a thriving industrial and agricultural state. With busy ports and a developing coastline, the lives of the tribal and fisherman community got transformed. Due to the hard work of the people of Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, in the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", a golden age has started for the youth of the state.

"We should not lose this opportunity by creating an enabling environment free of obstacles. Both policy and intention (Niti and Niyat) are needed for realizing these dreams," he said.

He talked about the improved law and order situation in the Bharuch area. He also remembered how agriculture, health and drinking water situations improved over the years. He recalled how, as Chief Minister, he grappled with one issue at a time and solved them. “Today, children do not know the word, curfew, which was common earlier. Today, our daughters are not only living with dignity and working late but also, leading the lives of the communities,” he said.

Similarly, education facilities have come up in Bharuch, giving new opportunities to the youth. Due to long-term planning and leveraging of under-utilized resources, Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing, industrial and business hub and many world-class facilities have emerged here. The "double-engine government" has become a great example of double benefits, he said.

Modi reiterated his call for "vocal-for-local". By resorting to local products and shunning imported products, every citizen can contribute to Aatmnirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), he said. He appealed for using locally made things during Diwali as they will help the local businesses and artisans. He said that the Indian economy has reached the fifth position from 10th place in 2014. The feat was made more momentous by the fact that India surpassed its erstwhile colonial masters. For this youth, farmers, workers, small and big businesses, and industrialists deserve credit, he said.

He congratulated the people of Bharuch for getting involved in the noble task of saving lives by manufacturing drugs. The coronavirus pandemic has made the importance of the pharmaceuticals sector very clear, he said. “Gujarat helped the country a great deal in the war against Corona. Gujarat accounts for 25 per cent share of the country’s pharma export” he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled the time when some miscreants obstructed the path of development in Bharuch. “When we came to power in 2014 and Gujarat felt the double-engine power of Narendra and Bhupendra, all obstructions were uprooted.”

The Prime Minister referred to the "obstructions created by urban Naxals during the development of Sardar Sarovar Dam."

Pointing out the presence of Naxalites in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the Prime Minister heaped praises on the tribal communities of Gujarat who did not let Naxals enter the state.

He cautioned against letting "urban Naxals" get any foothold in the state. He said, without ensuring good education in science and mathematics, it is not possible to get proper advantage of affirmative action and other schemes, due to government efforts. Today, tribal youth are getting pilot training and becoming doctors, scientists and lawyers.

Modi said the Adivasi community has contributed immensely to the journey of the development of the state and the country, and to honour their contribution the government had declared Janjatiya Gaurav Divas dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda who is revered by tribal communities across the country.

The Prime Minister said the development of Bharuch and Ankleshwar is being carried out on the twin cities model, like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. “People are going to talk about Bharuch and Ankleshwar like they talk about New York and New Jersey," he added.

