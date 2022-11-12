Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates projects worth over Rs 10,500 crores in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, November 12, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crores in Visakhapatnam today.

The Prime Minister began his address by referring to the time when he got the opportunity to visit Andhra Pradesh on the 125th birth anniversary of Viplav Veerudu Alluru Sitaramraju.

"Visakhapatnam is a very special city with an extremely rich tradition of trade and business. Being an important port in ancient India, it was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome thousands of years ago and it still remains the central point of India’s trade in this day and age," he said.

The projects launched today will serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), he added.

He also referred to former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and said that his love and dedication toward Andhra Pradesh remain unparalleled.

“Be it education or entrepreneurship, technology or medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made a prominent name for themselves in every field. This recognition is not only a result of professional qualities but also the outgoing and jovial nature of the people,” he said.

“In this Amrit Kaal, the country is moving forward rapidly on the path of development with the objective of a developed India,” he said.

The path to development is multi-dimensional and focuses on the needs and necessities of the common citizen. It presents a roadmap for advanced infrastructure, he said.

Highlighting the government’s vision of inclusive growth, he lamented the isolated approach to infrastructure development by the previous governments which resulted in higher logistics expenses and created a dent in the supply chain.

The government has adopted a new approach to infrastructure development as supply chain and logistics depended on multi-modal connectivity, he said.

Focussing on an integrated view of development, he said of the 6-lane road project in the proposed economic corridor project, there will be a separate road for port connectivity, the beautification of Visakhapatnam railway station and the construction of the state-of-the-art fishing harbour.

He credited this integrated view of development to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. It has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but also reduced the cost of projects.

“Multi-modal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will move ahead in this race of development with new momentum and energy, Modi said.

Referring to the troubled global climate, he touched upon the supply chain disruption for critical products and energy needs. However, India wrote a new chapter of development in these difficult times. The world has acknowledged this as experts are praising India’s achievements.

“India has become the centre of hope for the entire world,” he said. This was made possible only because of the fact that “India is working in keeping with the aspiration and needs of its citizens. Every policy and decision is for making the life of the common citizen better.”

The Prime Minister referred to the PLI scheme, GST, IBC and National Infrastructure pipeline as factors for increased investment in India. At the same time, he said, schemes for the welfare of the poor are being expanded.

“Today in this journey of development, the areas that were earlier marginalised have also been included. Even in the most backward districts development schemes are being run through the Aspirational Districts Programme,” he added.

Modi also listed several steps like free ration to people for the last two and half years, Rs 6,000 deposited every year in the bank account of every farmer and easing of drone, gaming and start-up related rules.

Emphasising the importance of clear goals, the Prime Minister gave the example of the extraction of deep water energy through modern technology in Andhra Pradesh. He also underlined the government’s focus on the Blue Economy. “Blue economy has become such a big priority for the first time,” he added.

He mentioned measures like Kisan Credit Cards for fishermen and the modernisation of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour that started today.

The Prime Minister highlighted that for centuries, the sea has been a source of prosperity for India and India’s seashores have acted as a gateway to this prosperity. He emphasised that the projects worth thousands of crores which are going on for port-led development in the country will get a further boost.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S R Jagan Reddy, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Union Minister Ashvini Vaishnaw, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh were present on the occasion.

Among the projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

He also laid the foundation stone for the modernisation and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. The total cost of the project is around Rs 150 crore. The fishing harbour, after its upgradation and modernisation, will double the handling capacity from 150 Tonnes per day to about 300 tonnes per day, provide safe landing and berthing and other modern infrastructure facilities, reduce turnaround time in the jetty, reduce wastage and help improve price realisation.

He laid the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3,750 crore. The Economic Corridor will provide faster connectivity between the Industrial Nodes of Chhattisgarh & Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port & Chennai - Kolkata National Highway. It will also improve connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam. It will ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam City by segregating local and port-bound goods traffic.

He dedicated to the nation a section of NH 326A from Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of the Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor. The project would provide better connectivity in the region.

He also dedicated to the nation, the U-field Onshore Deepwater block project of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh, developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,900 crore. It is the deepest gas discovery of the project with a gas production potential of about 3 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD). He is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with a capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD.

This 745 km long pipeline will be built at a total cost of more than Rs 2,650 crore. Being a part of the Natural Gas Grid (NGG), the pipeline will create the vital infrastructure to supply Natural Gas to domestic households, industries, commercial units and Automobile sectors in various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The pipeline will supply natural gas to the City Gas Distribution Network in the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh.

